UK-based singer, Emotan Shine unveils new singles

By AYO ONIKOYI

After a successful show in London, UK-based Nigerian singer, Emotan Shine, has hosted fans to a listening party in Lagos.

Unveiling her new singles which she described as classy, jazzy and trendy, Emotan says she is set to take the Nigerian musical industry by storm.

Emotan who described herself as a versatile singer, said her music preaches freedom, a message of hope that someday things will get better.

“I enjoy writing songs. I could write any kind of music. It’s a mixture of Jazz, Reggae, R&B, and other genre. I am versatile and that’s my style. I try to make my music universal. I do whatever I could do to pass my message and entertain my fans. I love my songs preaching freedom, a message of hope that someday things will go better.

“I try to make my music universal so that everyone can connect. From the few tracks I have done, I think people have been able to relate to my music, I know hopefully I will have a very good reception. Music has always been my dream and my passion. I’m also a song writer. I have been writing songs since my young age. I have written over 200 songs,” she said.

With the current trend of musicians crossing the line to Nollywood, Emotan Shine says music remains her first love.

“Well, I think when you are a musician, you are naturally half acting because music is about expression and performance. So I can never say no to it if it comes my way. Although, I don’t have any plans towards that for now. My hands are full. I have too much programs already. But I can’t say never, so when Nollywood comes, I might just go for it,” she says.

Vanguard