Ugwuanyi charges state fire service on emergency preparedness

By Chinedu Adonu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed the State Fire Service to reassess its emergency preparedness and report back to the state government for necessary action.

Ugwuanyi made this directives In order to ensure safety of lives and property in Enugu State as the dry season approaches.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, stated that the directive was in view of the need to take precautionary measures against unforeseen circumstances associated with fire.

According to the statement, “following the approach of dry season and need for precautionary measure against unforeseen circumstances associated with fire, the Enugu state government has directed the state fire service to reassess the emergency preparedness and report back for necessary action.

“The state government also directed the State Fire Service to visit disaster-prone locations in the state such as market places, housing estates, satellite towns, suburbs, among others and review their challenges as well as the existing safety measures including access roads to and within the areas with a view to enhancing them for maximum effectiveness”.

It also requested the state fire fighting agency to “meet with the leadership of market unions and other relevant stakeholders in the course of this all-important assignment”.

Vanguard