Ugandan presidential candidate escapes house arrest in daring motorbike stunt

Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine has made a daring motorbike escape from security forces after they barricaded his home on Wednesday.

Wine had earlier said he was placed under house arrest in an attempt to stop his Independence Day Concert. He later shared a video of himself hopping onto a motorbike surrounded by dozens of cheering supporters, according to CNN report.

He captioned the video, “Busabala Final destination,” — the venue of his cancelled concert.

The Ugandan police on Tuesday said the concert was not approved because they did not have the manpower to provide security for those attending the show.

“We are unable to provide adequate security as police officers will be at the Independence Day celebrations in Sironko and other authorised venues,” police spokesman Patrick Onyango said in a statement.

However, Wine disagreed with police saying security personnel deployed to his homes could have been sent to the show instead.

“These are the same people who claimed not to have enough security to secure our people at the show. Yet, they have enough manpower to instil fear, harass citizens and block the show!,” Wine said in a Facebook post.

Wine (real name is Robert Kyagunlayi) has been at loggerheads with authorities in Uganda since he entered the political fray.

He joined politics in 2017 as an independent and has remained a thorn in President Museveni’s flesh condemning his policies and singing songs against his government, CNN reported.

His planned nationwide concerts were also cancelled in April for failing to meet security standards, but Wine said it was a move to intimidate him from pursuing his presidential ambitions.

The 37-year-old reggae star, who is leading a revolutionary campaign in Uganda, has thrown his hat in the 2021 presidential race and has vowed to end Museveni’s 33-year-rule over the nation.

