UEFA’s racism ruling on Bulgaria met with widespread criticism

UEFA have been branded “embarrassing” and a “joke” as their punishment to Bulgaria for fan racism against England was met with widespread criticism on Tuesday night.

Kick It Out, Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE), and players past and present slammed the country’s two-match stadium closure and £64,650 fine, while the Professional Footballers’ Association raised concerns that there are no Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) representation on the UEFA disciplinary board.

The PFA said the ruling “only serves to highlight that these guidelines need to be overhauled and far stronger deterrents imposed – not ruling out expulsions from competitions”, as both FARE and Sky Sports football expert Clinton Morrison called on Bulgaria to be chucked out of Euro 2020.

Morrison told Sky Sports Newshe was personally “hurt” by the ruling and insisted both the European governing body and England’s Football Association should be doing much more to stamp out racism.

He said: “Everyone knows me. I’m a bubbly sort of character. But this is close to my heart because I’m a black person and it’s not good when you’re getting racially abused.

“I don’t play football anymore but these players are out on the pitch, and young kids are aspiring to be like them, and you’re hearing all sorts of racism and they come out with something like that. UEFA need to look at themselves.

“It doesn’t surprise me and hurts me to say that. I expected that from UEFA and it’s not good. What kind of statement are they making when Nicklas Bendtner is fined more heavily for wearing the wrong logo on his shorts?

“It’s an embarrassment. It’s a joke. The more we talk about it, the more people think it’s okay to do it. I don’t know how it’s going to get sorted out. We keep talking and it’s not getting any better.”

UEFA’s ruling came on the night an FA Cup game was being replayed between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town after the previous fixture was abandoned due to Haringey’s players walking off the pitch because of racist abuse from Yeovil fans.

Kick It Out’s head of development Troy Townsend expressed concern to Sky Sports News that the match was being replayed before the FA had reached a ruling over the incident.

Townsend also said UEFA need to reconsider their approach to racism after handing out “weak” sanctions to Bulgaria.

Source: Sky Sports

