UEFA Champions League: Lacklustre Inter Milan scrape first win

Forward Lautaro Martinez scored one goal and missed a second-half penalty kick as a lacklustre Inter Milan scraped their first win in their UEFA Champions League group on Wednesday.
They beat former champions Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to achieve this.
The Argentine broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, scoring from close range after Stefan de Vrij’s pass sent him clear of the defence.
Also read: AC Milan: Pioli set to take over after Giampaolo sacking
Martinez, however, missed a chance to seal the match with eight minutes left when his penalty kick was saved by Roman Buerki.
In the end, it did not matter as Antonio Candreva added a second for Inter in the 89th minute after Borussia were caught on the break.
The result left the two sides level on four points from three games in Group F.