UEFA Champions League: Lacklustre Inter Milan scrape first win

Forward Lautaro Martinez scored one goal and missed a second-half penalty kick as a lacklustre Inter Milan scraped their first win in their UEFA Champions League group on Wednesday.

Inter Milan
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, left, celebrates his opening goal with Inter Milan’s Roberto Gagliardini during the Champions League, Group F soccer match between Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct.23, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

They beat former champions Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to achieve this.

The Argentine broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, scoring from close range after Stefan de Vrij’s pass sent him clear of the defence.

Martinez, however, missed a chance to seal the match with eight minutes left when his penalty kick was saved by Roman Buerki.

In the end, it did not matter as Antonio Candreva added a second for Inter in the 89th minute after Borussia were caught on the break.

The result left the two sides level on four points from three games in Group F.

