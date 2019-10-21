Udemezue, 28 others to speak at African Bar Association Lecture today

By Chioma Gabriel

A member, Council of Legal Education and lecturer at the Nigeria Law School, Sylvester Udemezue, and 28 others from Nigeria are among the 65 speakers from Nigeria and other countries in Africa; United States and Canada billed to speak at the African Bar Association training workshop for the military and security agencies.

The event, which commences today, will take place in Monrovia, Liberia and will end on Thursday, October 24.

Other speakers from Nigeria are Col Ukpe Ukpe, Major-General Yusuf Shalangwa, Professor Jerry Agbo, High Chief Richard Ohana-ruogho, George Agu, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian and Mr. Ahmadu Bitrus.

Others are Ibrahim Mark, Monday Ubani, Mandy Asagba, Seyi Alade, Hannibal Uwaifo, Inuwa Abdul-kabir, Osa Director and Professor Dominic Badaki.

Udemezue will be speaking at the segment of Fight Against Terrorism in Africa, to be moderated by Major General I Y Shalangwa and Brig.-General Dan Kuwali, on the topic “Should Human Rights of Terrorists and Those Who Instigate Armed Conflict Be Respected?”

He will also speak at the segment of Rule of Law Symposium on “Rights of the Accused Undergoing Military Trial must be Respected: What Right?”

Vanguard