UAE ups investment in Nigeria by 25% in 2019

By Victoria Ojeme

The United Arab Emirates has increased its investment portfolio in Nigeria by 25 per cent in 2019 against last year’s average of $1.2 billion.

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad Al-Taffaq disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, when he visited the Nigerian Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo in his office.

He said UAE had shown interest in investing in Nigeria due to its huge trade and human resources potential.

He said his country’s investment portfolios in Nigeria grew to 25% in 2019 from $1.2 billion in 2018.

He expressed hope that with the necessary legal framework put in place by the Nigerian government, more UAE investors would come to Nigeria.

The ambassador who resumed duty in Nigeria in June 2018 described the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment as very important for UAE to work with in Nigeria.

He used the opportunity to invite the minister to the “One Year Countdown to for Dubai Expo 2020” scheduled to hold in the UAE Embassy in Abuja on 20th 0ctober, 2019.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo in his remark said Nigeria would explore more investment opportunities in the United Arabic Emirate, UAE.

He told the visiting ambassador that the UAE and Nigeria had a long standing cultural and economic ties which required to be taken to the higher level of mutual benefits.

“We are concerned that our two countries are working together in beneficial manners in the areas of trade and investment.

” As a government, we hope to do more by ensuring that we increase the business figures between us.

“President Buhari is keen about seeing how the trade and investment potential in Nigeria will attract key business oriented nations like the UAE.

“We therefore seek cooperation of your government and its business stakeholders to encourage more of our ambitious business initiatives in the shores of UAE,” he said.

