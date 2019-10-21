UAE Embassy in Nigeria inaugurates countdown to Expo 2020 in Dubai

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Nigeria has officially inaugurated a countdown to the commencement of Expo 2020, scheduled to hold in Dubai on Oct. 20, 2020.

The UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Fahad Al-Taffaq, made this known at a ceremony organized by the embassy in Abuja.

According to AL-Taffaq, the countdown is designed to showcase Nigeria’s contribution to the Expo-2020 and all preparations being made to ensure successful hosting of the event.

He said that the expo-2020 initiative was conceived on Nov. 27, 2013, with the aim of encouraging visitors to travel to Dubai so that they could contribute toward human development through their actions.

“This is the first world expo ever held in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia regions. “In Oct. 2020 the UAE will welcome 190 participating countries and over 25 million visitors from around the globe.

“Everyone will have the opportunity to experience what human genius has to offer as well as indulge in the warm Emirati hospitality at its finest, witness the UAE values of inclusion, tolerance, and cooperation,” he said.

The envoy observed that since the first-ever World Expo took place in Hyde Park, London in 1851 there had been landmark inventions. He added that Dubai and UAE had agreed to host the world at the event to showcase human brilliance and achievement.

He noted that Nigeria had confirmed its participation among 190 other countries with an allocated ground floor space for its huge pavilion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs. Maryam Katagum, Minister of State Trade, Industry and Investment, who said that the event was apt, gave an assurance of Nigeria’s participation in the forthcoming event.

“My ministry has started mobilizing for the event because we want to ensure we carry out adequate sensitization and make preparations to fully participate in the expo.

“Looking at the three sub-themes for expo 2020 – opportunity, mobility, and sustainability – Dubai has always created a lot of opportunities to become a centre for innovations not just for the expo but for all parts of the world.

“We are looking forward to Nigerians participating actively and bringing back lots of foreign direct investment to the country.

“The ministry is trying to get lots of industries particularly agro-allied industries to get agriculture products that could be taken to the UAE,” she said.

The Expo, which is on the theme `Connecting Minds, Creating Future,’ is aimed at uniting the best of trade innovations and products from all over the world at the UAE.

