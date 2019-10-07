Breaking News
U.S. signs trade deal with Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a new trade deal with Japan, the White House said. The countries had announced an initial deal in September, including increased access to Japanese markets for U.S. agricultural producers.

The deal comes as Trump struggled to finalise more complete trade deals with a number of key commercial partners, including Europe, China, Mexico and Canada.

Meanwhile, U.S. threat remained of imposing car tariffs on Japan, in spite the deal.

Trump had so far paid two visits to Japan, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe working to build a relationship with the U.S. president. (NAN)

