U.S partners TEF, supports entrepreneurs with $105,000 grant

By Moses Nosike

In support of entrepreneurship growth in Nigeria, the U.S Consulate General in Lagos in partnership with The Tony Elumelu Foundation has offered a public diplomacy grant of $105,000 for the training of entrepreneurs.

In an event to announce this grant, the U.S. Consulate General Lagos, Claire Pierangelo said, the Consulate is pleased to announce a partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation that defines our mutual commitment to promoting entrepreneurship as the key driver of job growth, economic prosperity and political stability in Nigeria.

She said, “through a public diplomacy grant of $105, 000, the U.S. Consulate is supporting the training of a cohort of entrepreneurs from southern Nigeria under the 2019 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme. Under this partnership, we selected 20 “U.S. Consulate/TEF Fellows” to receive additional entrepreneurship training through a day-long programme at the U.S. Consulate General that utilize some of the resources of the Young African Leaders Initiative, including alumni of the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

According to her, the 20 Fellows were selected from the Consular District with a priority being placed on five key sectors: energy, technology, transportation, agriculture, and health.

She said that this programme is intended to give these Fellows insight to innovative U.S. business models that will help them manage their businesses, market their products or services, seek capital, and develop partnerships.

In addition, CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu said that the purpose of this partnership is to leverage the novel philanthropy model pioneered by the Tony Elumelu Foundation focused on empowering on empowering African entrepreneurs. “Through our Foundation’s flagship entrepreneurship programme, which has committed $100million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African Entrepreneurs across 54 African countries over 10 years. We aim to create millions of jobs and revenue across Africa, thereby breaking the cycle of poverty on the continent.

She said, “Our flagship, pan-African programme has thus far successfully produced 7,531 young entrepreneurs, from across all 54 countries”.

