U.S ex-police officer sentenced to 10 years for murder

A United States former police officer who shot dead her neighbour inside his own apartment in Dallas has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for murder.

Amber Guyger, 31, argued she killed Botham Jean, 26, after mistakenly thinking she was in her own flat and that he was an intruder.

During a tense seven-day trial, Guyger admitted she shot “an innocent man.”

Prosecutors accused her of bursting into Jean’s apartment and firing at him while he was sitting on his sofa.

Jean, a native of the Caribbean island of St Lucia, worked as an accountant at financial services firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) at the time of his death.

In an emotional testimony, Jean’s brother Brandt said he “loved [Guyger] as a person” before giving her a hug.

Guyger, who served in the police force for four years, did not testify in the sentencing hearing, which included emotional testimony from Jean’s relatives and friends. His father, Bertrum, cried as he described the pain following the murder.

“How could we lose Botham – such a sweet boy? He tried his best to live a good honest life. He loved God. He loved everyone,” he told the jury.

Following the announcement of the sentence, Brandt said he wanted to speak directly to Guyger, and told her: “If you truly are sorry, I know I can speak for myself, I forgive you.”

He added: “I don’t even want you to go to jail. I love you as a person. I don’t wish anything bad on you”. After being allowed to hug her, they held each other in a long embrace.

