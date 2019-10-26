U.S. Attorney General Barr’s review of Russia probe faces backlash

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faced growing criticism from Democrats on Friday after the Justice Department said it had intensified its politically charged review of the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

A person familiar with the matter late on Thursday confirmed that the inquiry had become a criminal investigation, a sign that the federal prosecutor leading the effort, John Durham, thinks laws may have been broken.

But Democratic lawmakers and some former U.S. officials said they have seen no evidence of improper behavior, let alone illegal activity, by U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies during the long-running investigation, which dogged President Donald Trump for much of his presidency.

“We’ve found nothing remotely justifying this,” said Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has been examining the issue for three years. Warner said Barr needs to explain himself to Congress.

Democrats and some former law enforcement officials have accused Barr, the top U.S. law enforcement official, of using the power of the Justice Department to chase unsubstantiated conspiracy theories that could benefit the Republican president politically and undermine the findings of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Barr launched Durham’s investigation in May after Trump repeatedly assailed key figures involved in launching the Russia investigation. The president’s critics have said the actual purpose of the investigation is to discredit legitimate findings of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the numerous contacts between Moscow and the Trump campaign. These critics also have accused Barr of acting as Trump’s lawyer rather than in the national interest.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he would leave the investigation to Barr and the Justice Department.

“I think you’ll see things that nobody would have believed. This was the worst hoax in the history of our country,” Trump said.

The designation that it has become a criminal investigation gives Durham, the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut, authority to convene a grand jury to assess evidence and compel testimony from witnesses – a process commonly used before criminal charges are filed in the U.S. legal system.

The person who spoke with Reuters on Thursday declined to say whether a grand jury had been set up.

“It doesn’t mean that it will end in an indictment. It just means there is enough to take it to the next level,” said Channing Phillips, who served as the top federal prosecutor in the District of Columbia under Trump’s Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

Source: Reuters

Vanguard News