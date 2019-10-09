Typhoon causes for cancellation of Rugby World Cup fixtures in Japan

The ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup is currently taking place in Japan, which is the first time the tournament has been held in Asia.

They have already provided great hospitality but the weather is now playing against them and has led to a number of fixtures being cancelled.

The tropical storm is predicted to be one of the most violent in recent years and is expected to pass over Tokyo on Saturday. The international stadium is in Yokohama, which is directly in its path. England were scheduled to play their against France, which has now been called off. This will be the first time in the Rugby World Cup’s 32 year history that any game has had to be called off.

The Pool B match between New Zealand and Italy in the city of Toyota has also been called off, which means both games will be recorded as 0-0. This means each team will be given two points, with no bonus points awarded either.

The Australia vs Georgia game on Friday will be going ahead, as will the Saturday fixture between Ireland and Samoa. However, it has yet to be decided whether the Sunday matches will go ahead, which includes the hosts set to take on Scotland.

Both England and France have already booked their place in the quarter-finals but the cancellation of the Italian game will mean they cannot now progress through. England will now finish top of Pool C, which means they are most likely to meet Australia in the quarter-finals, while France now look set to face off against Wales.

Outright favourites and defending champions the All Blacks will now finish top of their pool, meaning they finish above South Africa. This will lead to further support for them with punters using freebet offers available, as they go in search of their fourth title and third in succession.

Sunday’s fixture between hosts Japan and Scotland does still remain in doubt and will have a huge impact if it is unable to take place.

This would see Japan progress through and Scotland eliminated. Scottish Rugby have already commented on the matter and said that they fully expect contingency plans to be put in place to enable Scotland to contest for a place in the quarter-finals on the pitch, and will be flexible to accommodate this. The match is scheduled to be played in Yokohama, with the decision to be made on the day of the game.

