Two men sentenced to death for murder in Ekiti

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Monday sentenced two persons to death by hanging for conspiracy, murder and unlawful possession of a human skull.

According to the court, the condemned persons, Tosin Oluwafemi (21) and Ogunleye Tajudeen (18), committed the offences on February 14, 2017, at Ifaki Ekiti, where they conspired to murder one Joshua Ojo.

The offence was contrary to section 516, 316, 319 and section 329(a) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012 and punishable under the same.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde said: “Every evil or good actions in life attract consequences, in the accused persons’ case, their act has grave consequences.”

“Therefore, for the offence of conspiracy, the accused persons are sentenced to seven-years-imprisonment and for the second count of murder, they are sentenced to death.

“The first and second accused persons are hereby sentenced to death by hanging and may the Lord have mercy on your souls.”

For unlawful possession of a human skull, each of the accused was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

During the trial, the prosecuting counsel, Barr. Eniola Arogundade, called five witnesses, while exhibits tendered included statements of the accused persons, photographs of one of the accused with the human head and daily attendance register of St.Brigids Nursery and Primary School Ifaki Ekiti, where one of the accused claimed to be attending.

The counsel to the accused persons, Mr. Stanley Okonkwo, called no witnesses.

Vanguard