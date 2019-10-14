Two men docked over alleged theft of 1000 cartons of body spray

Two men, Chinedu Edeh and Chira Anene, on Monday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of 1000 cartons of body spray worth N25 million.

Edeh, 26, Anene, 37, whose addresses were not provided, are charged with conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen property, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi told the court that the defendants committed the offences between 2016 and 2019 with other persons still at large at Shop No. Niger 2C11 Trade Fair, Ojo Market , Lagos.

Emuerhi said Edeh stole the 1000 cartons of body spray worth N25 million from the complainant, Mrs Victoria Anyalebechi.

He said that Edeh then handed the stolen goods to Anene to sell so that both of them could share the proceeds.

The prosecutor said that Anene knowing fully well that the goods were stolen, received it.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 287 and 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Dec. 9, for trial.

