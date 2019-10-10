Two Boko Haram repentants enrol in NOUN ―Management

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The Chairman of Council of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Peter Okebukola noted in a recent press conference that two repentant of the insurgent group, Boko Haram have decided to enrol for degree programmes in the institution.

At the press conference, Okebukola said the Council of the institution had approved the recommendation of the Senate for the appointment of Prof.Uduma Orji of the Department of Philosophy as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), said the university was gratified over the development.

According to Okebukola, a recent report from some correctional centres across the country indicated that two repentant Boko Haram members had enrolled for degree programmes in different fields of study.

“The most recent report from this centres indicated two repentant of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, have decided to enrol for NOUN degree programmes, taking advantage of the free facilities provided up to PhD,” he said.

He, however, did not state the centres the repentant insurgents were undertaking their study programmes and their chosen courses.

Relating another development in the institution, Okebukola revealed women are currently leading men in enrollment at the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, as the quest of Nigerians for higher education keeps growing.

This, he said was “commendable as it provides women with an opportunity for gaining world-class education at their place and their pace.”

“Across the [NOUN] board is an increase in the participation of women in the university, since female enrolment constituted 53 per cent of the total registration. There is also an increase in the enrolment of inmates in correctional centres.

He said zonal examination registration summaries in October 2019, showed that in South West, while the number of males that enrolled for NOUN was 18,715, that of female stood at 20,980 representing a total of 39,690 population of students in the region.

In the North Central, according to him, while the number of male enrollment was 7,662, that of female was 9,919, making a total of 17,581 in the zone.

