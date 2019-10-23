Two Beninese docked for alleged N38m theft

Jane Echewodo

Two Beninese were on Wednesday brought before Magistrate O.O Fajana of the Ogba Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing jewelry and property worth N38 million belonging to one Mrs. Obianuju Chukwukelu.

The accused persons – Felix Hounpkevi, a cook and Hyppolyte Todeho, domestic servant, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, intent to commit felony and theft.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Patrick Ebri told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in May, at No. 25, Aladin Close, Northern Foreshore Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

According to Ebri, the accused who are citizens of Benin Republic connived and stole Mrs. Chukwukelu’s two Rolex watches, two American passports, two Nigerian passports and a computer laptop worth N38 million.

He alleged that the defendants connived with the others still at large and broke into the woman’s room and stole the said properties and ran away.

He said Mrs. Chukwukelu reported the matter to the police who immediately commenced an investigation into the matter and the defendants were arrested.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Fajana granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case till November 20.

