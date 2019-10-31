The microblogging and social networking service, Twitter which popularised the word “tweet” has announced it will ban political adverts on its platform worldwide.

This is coming after its main social media rival, Facebook ruled out any move to ban political ads,

Speaking on how it made the decision, Twitter CEO tweeted: “While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics,”.

United States presidential election is expected to hold next year, 2020. Social media is one of the most used platforms by candidates to promote their ambition. The ban was reported by BBC to have divided America’s political camps.

Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale in reaction to the new rule said: “Twitter just walked away from hundreds of millions of dollars of potential revenue, a very dumb decision for their stockholders,

“Will Twitter also be stopping ads from biased liberal media outlets who will now run unchecked as they buy obvious political content meant to attack Republicans? This is yet another attempt to silence conservatives since Twitter knows President Trump has the most sophisticated online program ever known.”

But Bill Russo, spokesman for the campaign to elect Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, said: “When faced with a choice between ad dollars and the integrity of our democracy, it is encouraging that, for once, revenue did not win out”.

