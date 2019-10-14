Trump hits Turkey with tariffs, threatens sanctions over Syria incursion

The United States President, Donald Trump has on Monday stated he would authorise sanctions against Turkish officials and threatens to halt all negotiation with Turkey on a $100 billion trade deal.

Trump said he would boost tariffs on the country’s steel to 50 per cent over Ankara’s incursions into northeast Syria.

Turkey launched the cross-border assault on Kurdish YPG militia on Wednesday after Trump withdrew some U.S. troops from the region, drawing sharp criticism from fellow Republicans who accused him abandoning allies who fought against Islamic State.

Trump’s statement promising an executive order “soon” did not specify individuals but said it would enable Washington to impose “powerful additional sanctions” on those who may be involved in serious human rights abuses, obstructing a ceasefire, preventing displaced persons from returning home and forcibly repatriating refugees, accoriding to Reuters report.

“I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path,” Trump said.

“The order will authorise broad range of consequences, including financial sanctions, the blocking of property and barring entry into the United States.”





He also reiterated he would pull the remaining U.S. troops out of Syria, apart from a small group in the southern part of the country, and said they would be redeployed elsewhere in the region to monitor the situation.

Turkey’s lira, which had weakened some 0.8% in the day, reacted minimally to Trump’s announcement. It stood at 5.9300 at 2018 GMT, from 5.9260 beforehand.

Vanguard News Nigeria.