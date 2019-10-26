By: Kingsley Omonobi

As troops of the Nigerian Army continue to raid the hideouts of criminal insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements nationwide, four-armed bandits have been neutralized and three kidnap victims rescued.

Giving details of the operations, Col Aminu Iliyasu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said, “One of such operations involved troops of 342 Artillery Regiment.

“The troops, while acting on credible intelligence raided a suspected kidnappers’ den at Ihie Community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State.

“Two suspects, Umah Kingsley and Miss Chukwu Happiness were arrested.

” Items recovered during the operation include 2 empty magazines and a locally fabricated gun.

“Similarly, following the alleged murder of one Alhaji Tanko of Janda Village in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State by unknown assailants, troops of 1 Division Garrison deployed within the area swiftly moved into the suspected crime location and arrested 2 suspects, Danladi Bisallah and Manesa Danladi with a locally fabricated rifle and 12 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“Also, in two separate night operations conducted by same troops at Gindin Dutse Village and Rijana Forest of Birnin Gwari and Kachia LGAs of Kaduna State respectively, 5 bandits terrorizing the areas were neutralized while 3 locally-made guns were recovered from them.

“The troops also rescued a 12 years old boy, Rabe Abubakar, who was kidnapped on 21st October 2019 by some bandits at Ruwan Sanyi Village close to Liberia Forest in Kubau LGA of Kaduna State.

“In the course of rescuing Rabe Abubakar, one bandit was neutralised, one motorcycle belonging to the bandits was recovered while 3 other bandits were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“In another development, troops of 1 Brigade Garrison raided suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Dogun Karfe Forest in Bakura LGA of Zamfara State.

“Troops, however, recover one AK 47 Rifle, 4 magazines and 80 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition which were abandoned by the fleeing suspects.

“Similarly, troops of 16 Brigade Garrison (Main) raided a suspected kidnappers hideout at Isisiama Village in Akuku –Toru LGA of Rivers State.

“During the operation, troops arrested one suspect and recovered 3 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, 2 Shell Petroleum Development Corporation (SPDC) Overall Suits, 5 Speed Boats, and 2 Generating sets.

“Other items recovered include; one pumping machine, one power bank, 4 mobile phones, 117 Voters Cards, one boat engine and one Box Radio.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai wishes to thank all well-meaning Nigerians for their continued support and goodwill towards the Officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

“All law-abiding citizens are requested to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation and intimidation.”

