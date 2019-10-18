Troops kill 1 bandit, rescue 3 persons on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Ben Agande, Kaduna

A bandit was killed by troops of the Nigerian Army on Operation Thunder Strike while three farmers who were victims of a kidnap incidence were rescued on Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The incidence, according to the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Col. Ezindu Idimah happened on Wednesday in Maro village along the highway.

The army spokesman said, “Acting on credible information, troops raided the hideout of the bandits where they held the farmers and engaged them in a firefight.

“Following the firefight, one bandit was neutralized and others escaped with gunshot wounds leaving behind the victims.

“The rescued farmers had since been handed over to their families”. He said.

He also disclosed that, one AK 47 rifle with two 7.62 special ammunition was recovered at the scene.

“The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has again called on the general public to report any person with gunshot wounds to the nearest security post for prompt action” he reiterated.