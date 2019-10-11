Troops eliminate 15 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in firefight, lose soldier

Capture 2 gun trucks, 4 Anti-Aircraft guns & 9 AK 47 rifles.

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of 242 Battalion in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Chadian Defence Forces (CDF) on Thursday, 10 October 2019, encountered a Boko Haram ambush at Jigalta Village ahead of Marari, 27 Kilometres from Monguno in Borno State while on a joint clearance operation, killing 15 of them.

The criminals laid an ambush with 5 Gun trucks and an unconfirmed number of insurgents.

However, the troops responsively countered the ambush and decimated the uncoordinated Boko Haram criminals.

Resultantly, 15 of the Boko Haram criminals were neutralized while few of them escaped with severe gun shot wounds.

In addition, 2 Boko Haram Gun Trucks were destroyed while another two were captured.

Also, 4 Dutshka Anti-Aircraft Guns, 9 AK 47 Rifles and a sizeable cache of ammunition were captured by the gallant troops.

Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the crossfire that ensued while a Chadian soldier was also wounded in action.

The Commander Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole/MNJTF, Major General Abdulmalik Biu in company of the Commander Sector 2 MNJTF (CDF), Colonel Bokhit Ali, Commander Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole Artillery Brigade Brigadier General Jamiu Jimoh and Commander 3 Military Intelligence Brigade Colonel Abubakar Mohammed visited the jubilant troops at the location of the encounter.

Major General Biu commended the efforts of the troops and conveyed the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai’s appreciation and commendation as well as the Force Commander MNJTF Major General Chikezie Ude’s words of encouragement to the troops.

Additionally, the Commander Sector 2 MNJTF (CDF) Colonel Bokhit Ali expressed his satisfaction with the collaborative effort and renewed his commitment to fighting the menace of the ISWAP/Boko Haram criminals’ insurgency together.

