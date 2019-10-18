Troops capture cache of arms/equipment of terrorists, arrest Logistics Supplier

By Kingsley Omonobi

…as Boko Haram flee military offensive in North East

As troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and multinational joint task force continue offensives on Boko Haram/ISWAP hideouts in North East, a large cache of arms have been abandoned by fleeing terrorists in the fringes of Lake Chad and Sambisa forest.

Among the recovered arms are 4 AK 47 Riffles, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG) Tube, one 60mm Commando Mortar, one abandoned Gun Truck and one Motorcycle.

In another encounter, troops deployed at Gubio successfully repelled a Boko Haram attack on their location, neutralized one Boko Haram criminal, recovered one AK 47 Riffle, one Magazine, one Very High Frequency (VHF) Radio, one mobile phone in addition to syringes/sample of injections during mop up operations.

Making the disclosures in Abuja, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col Aminu Iliyasu said, “Following the devastating defeat suffered by Boko Haram criminal elements on 10 October 2019 at Jagalta Village along Monguno Road in Borno State at the hands of a joint patrol team of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) and Sector 2 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Chadian Defence Forces (CDF), the troops of sector 3 OPLD continue to hunt for fleeing criminal insurgent and have in the process recovered additional 4 AK 47 Riffles, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG) Tube, one 60mm Commando Mortar, one abandoned Gun Truck and one Motorcycle belonging to the fleeing Boko Haram criminals.

“Additionally, troops of 231 Battalion arrested one Boko Haram criminal suspect named Baana Zakari aka Okocha at Biu main Motor Park.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect act as an informant to Boko Haram criminals within Bama general area.

“Furthermore, troops of 231 Battalion in conjunction with of 331 Artillery Regiment and Vigilantes acting on credible information arrested another Boko Haram criminals’ logistics supplier, Alhaji Lawan aka ‘Caffenol’ at Maina Hari Check Point while trying to cross with some consignments believed to be meant for the criminals.

“Items recovered from the suspect include 2 jerricans of palm oil, 2 jerricans of vegetable oil, 2 cartons of biscuits, one carton of spaghetti and 30 packets of mosquito coils. Suspect is already making useful confessions to interrogators.

“In the same vein, the Joint Tactical Team made a significant arrest of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics supplier and courier.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Usman Yage, who is of Chadian extraction, has been maintaining communication between the suspect, Goni Jere, Abul Qaqa and Modu Sulum who are all top wanted Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders.

“Investigations further revealed that the suspect uses one of Goni Jere’s phone numbers to purchase vehicles and motor cycles spare parts for ISWAP.

“He was arrested in possession of motorcycle spare parts and locally made smoke perfumes which were intended to be delivered to Goni Jere.

“In another development, troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation MESA continue to raid criminal elements at their hideouts across the nation.

“Accordingly, troops of 144 Battalion (Rear) while acting on credible information intercepted and arrested one Chinedu Mark in Abiriba in Ohafia LGA of Abia State in possession of a locally-made pistol and 2 cartridges hidden in a polythene bag stuffed with garri.

“Suspect confessed that he was conveying the arms to 3 of his friends who are now at large.

“Similarly, troops of 102 Guards Battalion arrested an imposter while on routine patrol along Jere – Katari – Kaduna – Abuja expressway extorting money from motorists.

“The suspect, Godspower Linus was found with a fake Military ID card, camouflage jungle hat, military belt and a motorcycle.

“In addition, between 12-14 October 2019, troops in the Niger Delta Region have intensified their operations against illegal oil bunkering, piracy, kidnapping, armed robbery and other sundry crimes.

“During the period, the unrelenting troops destroyed 4 identified illegal oil refining sites, 6 large metal storage tanks containing illegally refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO), 4 large ground reservoirs, 6,000 liters’ of stolen crude oil and 80,000 liters of refined products in plastic drums and Jerri cans. Also recovered were 2 vehicles and a motorcycle.

“In view of the recent successes achieved by troops of the Nigerian Army across the nation, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai wishes to acknowledge and thank all well-meaning Nigerians for the support accorded to troops of the Nigerian Army in the conduct of their daily operations.

“He also wishes to reassure all peace-loving citizens and residents in the country of Nigerian Army’s resolve to provide a secure environment for all and sundry.

Vanguard Nigeria News