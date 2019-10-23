Tricycle operator docked for allegedly stabbing man to death

By Onozure Dania

A Tricycle operator Sulaimon Opeyemi, who allegedly stabbed a man to death with knife and cut him with a cutlass, was on Wednesday, arraigned before a Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere.

The tricycle operator, Opeyemi is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and unlawful murder, preferred against him by Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State prosecuting counsel Mr Babatunde Sunmonu, told the court that the incident occurred on or about April 2, 2018.

He said that the incident took place at Adeniji Adele area of Lagos Island, in the state.

Sunmonu alleged that Opeyemi conspired with others who are still at large to commit the offence.

The prosecutor alleged that Opeyemi, unlawfully killed one Soji Arepo, by stabbing and cutting him with knives and cutlasses.

According to him, the offence committed, is contrary to Sections 233 and punishable under Section 223, of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr C.J Jakponna, told the court that the defendant is a victim of the incident.

In view of the defendant’s plea, the prosecutor asked the court, for a trial date.

Consequently, Justice Adedayo Akintoye remanded the defendant in prison custody and adjourned the case until December 9, for hearing.