Tribunal upholds Senator Abbo’s election

The Appeal Court sitting in Yola has on Saturday, 26th upheld the Tribunal judgment in favour of the Senator Ishaku Abbo to be the authentic winner of the seat for Adamawa North in the Nigerian Senate.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Abbo, running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the winner of February 23, 2019, while Binta Masi Garba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who occupied the seat between 2015 and 2019 challenged the verdict and headed to the court of appeal.

Binta alleged that the election witnessed irregularities including over-voting, failure to use card readers, as well as intimidation of voters and party agents.

The Election Tribunal had earlier revealed the case against Senator Abbo lacks substantial evidence and merit and was on Saturday upheld at the appeal court.

Vanguard