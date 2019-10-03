Tribunal: Reactions trail Lalong’s victory as PDP sets to appeal verdict

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Reactions have continued to trail the Tribunal’s verdict which dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its governorship candidate, Senator Jeremiah Useni for lack of merit and upheld the election of the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The State House of Assembly Speaker, Abok Ayuba who congratulated Governor Simon Lalong on his victory, described the verdict as “victory for democracy” but the State PDP Publicity Secretary, John Akans said it was “a clear miscarriage of justice.”

The Speaker, according to a statement by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang stated, “The verdict is a further confirmation that Governor Lalong is the people’s choice” and admonished the petitioners to “accept the victory of the people’s governor in the polls and the affirmation of the tribunal as the will of God and the desire of the people of Plateau State.”

The PDP stalwart maintained, “Plateau state People’s Democratic party received with shocked the verdict of the governorship election petition tribunal, the Party described the tribunal judgment which validated the election of Governor Simon Lalong as duly elected as a clear miscarriage of justice and judicial somersaults, because the tribunal has failed to follow laid down judicial process.

“As a Party, we were expecting a more transparent judicial process in line with the Nigerian justice system but as a law abiding Party and its leadership, even though we are not comfortable with the verdict of this tribunal, we respect its decision and outcome. But we shall immediately approach the appeal court against this miscarriage of justice. We are appealing to all our members to remain calm and law abiding while we do the needful legally.”

However, the State Action Democratic Party, ADP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Danjuma Auta congratulated Lalong but stated his Party is “more determined than ever before to serve as the third eye in making sure nothing but the best in governance is given to the peaceful and good people of our dear state.”

ADP called on the Governor to “as a matter of urgency settle down and remain in the State so as to address major areas of governance the State needs at this time” stressing, “Our city and urban roads need urgent attention, this is apart from the security challenges that has continue to bedevil the State almost on daily basis. The government should also intensified efforts in resettling displaced citizens of the state and provide adequate security for them.”

Vanguard