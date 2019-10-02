…as Lai Mohammed fails to appear as a witness

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of The Federal High Court, on Wednesday, threatened to close the case of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences related Commission, ICPC, in the ongoing trial of the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Ishaq Kawu Modibbo. ICPC

Trial Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo- Giwa expressed her displeasure over the failure of the anti-graft agency to produce its remaining witness for the continuation of the trial.

The Commission had earlier sought the permission of the court to produce the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to testify against the NBC boss who is facing a 12-count charge alongside three other defendants that were accused of complicity in an N2.5billion Digital Switch Over (DSO) contract fraud.

Others on trial are the Chairman of Pinnacle Communications Ltd, Sir Lucky Omoluwa, Mr Dipo Onifade and Pinnacle Communications Ltd itself.

ICPC had alleged that the NBC boss, hoodwinked the Minister of Information and Culture to approve payment of N2.5bn to Pinnacle Communications Limited, a private company owned by his friend, Omoluwa who is the 3rd defendant.

According to the anti-graft agency, Omoluwa, whose firm was not qualified for such grant, subsequently transferred the sum of N537.25million out of the N2.5bn to a Bureau De Change operator for the dollar equivalent.

The BDC operator was said to have delivered the dollars in cash to the 3rd defendant, Omonuwa, at his residence in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as the agency notified the court of its intention to produce the Minister of Information as a witness in the matter.

At the resumed proceeding on Wednesday, ICPC’s lawyer, Mr Henry Emore, for the second consecutive time, gave reasons why the proposed witness was absent in court.

He informed the trial judge that the Minister was absent owing to the fact that he was sent on “an urgent assignment” by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“My Lord, I am still expecting him. When I put a call to him, the PA said the President sent him on an urgent assignment”, Umore told the court.

Aside from applying for a subpoena to be issued against another witness he also intends to call in the matter, the prosecution, sought for an adjournment.

Dissatisfied with the development, Justice Ogunbanjo- Giwa warned that there is a limit to which a court could grant an adjournment in a criminal case.

“You think you can continue to waste the time of the court by asking for adjournments”, the Judge queried, saying she would not hesitate to close the case of the prosecution and ask the defence to open their case.

Meantime, the court granted leave to the NBC boss to travel to Egypt to attend an International Telecommunications Union Congress.

It ordered that his international passport should be released to him for the purpose of facilitating his travelling formalities, stressing that he must, however, return the travel documents upon his return to Nigeria on or before November 30.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to October 21, December 3, 4 and 5 for the continuation of trial.