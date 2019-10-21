Breaking News
Transport union staff, 38, docked for alleged burglary, rape

A 38-year-old staff of a road transport union, Isiaka Adio, who was alleged to have burgled a house and also raped one of the occupants, on Monday, appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Adio, a resident of No. 7, Olibaba street, Ajegunle, was arraigned on an eight-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, burglary, stealing, rape, and assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the counts. The Prosecutor, Insp. Jimah Iseghede told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 25 at about 3.00 am. at No. 8, Amuzat street, Orile-Iganmu.

He said that the accused broke into the homes of the complainants, David and Ezinne Ikeokwu and carted away their property.

Iseghede said that the accused also stole the complainants’ valuables, cash, ATM cards, all valued at N462,000 and that he also raped Ezinne.

He further told the court that Adio used a cutlass to assault the security guards, Yusuf Sheu and Isah Abdulahi, thus inflicting various injuries on them.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 173, 260, 285, 287, 307, 325 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs. A. Kusanu, granted the defendant N200,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 26 for mention.

