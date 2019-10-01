Transport minister tasks NITT on accreditation

By Oko Ebuka

MINISTER of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Ameachi, has challenged the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT, Zaria, to seek accreditation from the National Universities Commission, NUC, to enable them run certain courses to become a full fledged university of transport and logistics.

The minister who disclosed this in a statement issued through the Director, Public Affairs, NITT, Mr Paul Mshelizah, during a familiarisation and facility tour of the institute in Zaria, Kaduna State, the minister stated: “NITT has all it takes to design a car. I am sure the Institute could convince the Federal Government that it has what it takes to design a made-in-Nigeria car. From design, to engine to body, then funding will not be an issue. We can create patency for NITT.”

The minister equally expressed satisfaction with the facilities but called on its management to ensure proper use and adequate maintenance of the equipment.

Amaechi who pledged the ministry’s support to help in the creation of more faculties in the Institute, called for a holistic study of the Institute’s enabling law to know the scope of its mandate.

Vanguard