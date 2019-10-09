Transcorp Hilton bags 4th Seal of Excellence Award 2019

…as President, Ozigbo receives Seven Stars Hospitality Personality Award

…Elumelu becomes 1st Seven Stars Man of the Year

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

One of the nation’s prestigious hotels, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, has bagged the Signum Virtutis (Seal of Excellence) in the Hotels Sector for Nigeria at the 2019 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards for the fourth time for such prestigious recognition.

This was made known by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, and Owners of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Owen Omogiafo, in a statement, which said the hotel received the coveted award at the Lake Vouliagmeni in Athens, Greece, on October 5, 2019.

According to Omogiafo the ceremony had high profile leaders and experts from within the hospitality and lifestyle industry, and Transcorp Hilton Abuja was the only Nigerian service provider to receive the Hotels and Resort Sector award.

He also disclosed that special awards were equally given to both the President/CEO of Transcorp, Valentine Ozigbo, as The Seven Stars Hospitality Personality of the year, and Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, CON, as the first-ever Seven Stars Man of the Year.

Meanwhile, receiving the awards on behalf of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Ozigbo expressed delight and said the hotel will continue to blaze new trails and set the pace and push more.

He said: “We are delighted to carry the torch of the Nigerian hospitality sector globally and to be recognized again as the hospitality leader in Africa. We will continue to blaze new trails, set the pace and push the boundaries for the industry because as we do, other players will see possibilities and strive to be even better.”

According to the statement his (Ozigbo) recognition and award as the Seven Stars Hospitality Personality of the year was for the transformation he engineered at Transcorp Hilton Abuja in recent years.

The statement further explained that the award received by the Chairman of Transcorp, Tony O. Elumelu, CON, as the first-ever Seven Stars Man of the Year, was in recognition of his enterprise and the work his foundation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation is doing to promote entrepreneurship in Africa and across the world.

“The Tony Elumelu Foundation Programme is the largest entrepreneurship development initiative in Africa and has a ten year $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

“Earlier this year and for the fifth consecutive year, the Transcorp Hilton Abuja equally won the coveted World Travel Awards 2019 in five categories including Africa’s Leading Business Hotel”, the statement added.

Also speaking was the Managing Director, Transcorp Hilton Nigeria, Owen Omogiafo, who said, “To be consistently recognized as a luxury hospitality leader by a global body for the fourth consecutive year is truly an acknowledgment of our commitment to the delivery of world-class hospitality.

“With the recently completed upgrades to the Hotel and our innovative service initiatives well underway, we look forward to celebrating more milestones and achievements as we strive to deliver an exceptional guest experience.”

The General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Kevin Brett, in his remarks said, “We are proud to be honoured with such a prestigious award as it further reinforces the status of our Hotel as a leading provider of luxury hospitality in the continent of Africa. Thank you to all of our amazing team members who are at the heart of our successes.”

vanguard