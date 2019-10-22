Traditional ruler in Ekiti, Oore of Mobaland joins ancestors

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A first-class traditional ruler in Ekiti State the Oore of Moba, Oba Adedapo Popoola has reportedly joined his ancestors.

Oba Popoola who was a one-time chairman council of Obas in Ekiti state was said to have passed on after protracted illness.

This is coming on the heels of the death of another prominent traditional ruler, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Ademola Ajakaye, who joined his ancestors last month.

Though the news of his demise was kept from people of the community in line with the Yoruba tradition, some traditional rites of passage usually performed for a prominent person in the community gave credence to the feelers from the palace that Oba Popoola had passed on.

Oba Popoola, a former Senior Staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was installed as the Oore of Otun in January 2000.





Multiple sources at the palace told Vanguard that the 63 years old monarch had been bedridden for some time now before he finally succumbed to the cold hands of death.

There is palpable calm in Otun Ekiti and its environ following the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria.