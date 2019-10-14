Toyin Oyes releases debut album

Talented gospel artiste, Toyin Oyewole is popularly known as Oyes has released his much-anticipated debut album title “Odun Yi Adara” (This year will be great) following the release of three singles over the past two years.

The launching of the album which coincides with the second edition of his annual praise fiesta dubbed, “Praise From Inside” witnessed a turnout of fans across the country with performances by gospel singers such as Tolu Akindele, David Sax, Bernice and popular TV host cum musician, Evang. Olayimika ‘Atabatubu’ Babs.

According to him, the six-track album is a project which has been in the works for some time and even though a lot of his fans think it is long overdue, he believes now is God’s appointed time for it to be released.

Also read:

“I have been working on the album for some years but getting the necessary funds to get it done was a major challenge, however, God showed up for me through angels in humans who are numerous to mention and I am happy the project has become a reality today.

“The choice of the album title is a message to everyone out there who might be facing one challenge or the other that even though this year is running to an end, they should not give up because it only takes one significant moment in a year for anyone to describe such a year as great. So this year will be great for everyone who believes God doesn’t need 365 days to make a year great and it is no coincidence that there is a track on the album which shares the title. The track “Odun Yi Adara” was released in 2014 and it has been described as an evergreen by most of my fans because it is a song for all seasons”, he said.

Vanguard