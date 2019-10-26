Toyin Lawani shares raunchy photos with Pretty Mike

By Juliet Ebirem

Celebrity stylist and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has shared raunchy photos of herself striking a series of sensational poses with Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike during their recent photoshoot.

In one of the photos, the pair appeared to share a kiss, while another image shows shirtless Mike posing with his head in between Toyin’s legs as she strategically cover her boobs with her hands.

In another photo, she’s seen sitting on Pretty Mike’s head, while clad in revealing lingerie.

Vanguard