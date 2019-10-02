Town of Hempstead, USA celebrates Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary

By Victoria Ojeme – New York

The Nigerian Consulate in New York has assured that Nigerians will no longer be consumed by their differences as a nation in an occasion to mark the 59th independence anniversary of Nigeria in Hempstead, United States.

The Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen in a statement said it is a day to celebrate freedom and the traditions of the Nigerian people.

According to Okoyen, “Nigeria is a beautiful black nation and the pride of the African continent. As we celebrate our independence today, we call on our friends in the world to believe in the development of this great nation.”

“We must remain grateful to all our partners and friend particularly, the United States of America for being a trusted friend partner. Nigeria will remain a good friend to all our neighbours.”

Okoyen congratulated the Nigerian community in the US for their exceptional display of professionalism and competence in various fields of endeavour.

He said that no nation can develop without the support and contributions of its citizens while calling on Nigerians to unite and keep fate in the country.

“As we pledge loyalty, commitment and remain patriotic to the government and the Nigerian nation, we shall bring the needed development to Nigeria.”

“Diversity in Nigeria is a strength. We shall no longer be consumed by our differences as a nation. Nigerians must be united in our common interest to build better relationships and enduring partnerships for national development,” he said.

He congratulated Dorothy Goosby, the Senior Councilwoman in Hempstead and assured on more cordial relations between Nigeria, the city of Hempstead and the United States.

