Tourist centres in Kwara can turn around our economy — Senator Ashiru

Ilorin. Many developed and even developing countries all over the world derive huge proceeds from their well managed God’s gifts and wonders of nature, having turned their tourism centers to goldmine.

In Nigeria however, the reverse is the case as our own leaders over the years have failed to give Nigeria’s tourism the attention it deserved.

Worried by this development the Senator representing Kwara South in the upper chamber, Senator Oyelola Ashiru, a quintessential architect by profession, took the bull by the horn to draw the attention of the governments and stakeholders to the huge tourist potentials which were wasting away in his domain.

The senator believed that investments by the stakeholders in these abandoned potential tourist centers would yield returns that would turn around the economies of state and federal governments for good.

In a bid to achieve this feat, the senator recently took some selected journalists in Kwara state on a tour of major tourist centers in his senatorial district with a view to draw the attention of the state and federal governments as well as other key players to these huge potentials which can be developed for the benefit of everyone.

Some of the tourist centres visited included Esie museum and monument, which was the first in the whole of the federation, in Esie in Irepodun local government, Ero Omola water falls, Idofin Igbana and Imole-Boja rock shelter both in Oke-ero Local Government Area of the state.

Senator Ashiru particularly harped on the need for private investors to be involved noting however that the government must necessarily provide the enabling environment.

He was also of the strong opinion that the federal government should convert the national museum in Esie to a specialized university.

The state of the roads from Ilorin the state capital to the locations were however bad and getting there was horrible. For instance, because of the impassable state of roads we had to park the vehicles at a point and trekked some kilometers before we got to the Ero Omola water falls.

But against the backdrop of a tortured experience, we were greeted with the enigmatic wonders of nature and creation of God’s handwork at its peak. When we saw the waterfall, we were indeed overwhelmed.

Senator Lola Ashiru in an interview at the water fall described it as a fantastic gift of nature.

He said.”It was not planted or created by anybody, God just put it here. It’s unadulterated and beautiful. You can see the beauty of the landscape, the beauty of water and land. Are you not experiencing a fantastic micro climate around this place?

“These are what we are wasting. We have not been able to discover ourselves and our environment, we have not been able to tap our resources, we have not been able to make use of what God has endowed us with.

“We are talking of economic development but this is nature. People go as far as USA, Canada and South Africa to visit a fall that is even not as endowed as this and here we are, this is lying fallow untapped. Are we serious?

That’s why we are here to call our attention to it and to tell the whole world that God has endowed us with abundant wealth, abundant nature that has been untapped. We can make a lot of money here. Is this thing just here today? What have the past governments done about it? What have the private sector people who are rich enough done about it? This is the time for us to be serious and build our economy”

Roads to National museum and monument in Esie were also very bad and previous governments in the state had promised to fix the roads without fulfilling the promise.

Senator Ashiru, speaking in Esie said ,”here we have stone artifacts hewed out of the ground dating back to 10th century. It is like an history book of our people. This is to show the prosperity of the people of Esie, Igbomina and Kwara South in general. This is to show their prowess in the 10th century.

This is to show that in the 10th century our people living here were engaged in agriculture, commerce and also shows their cultural and social life.

“When you look at these images there are lots of lessons to learn from them. It is like showing different economic lives of the people. It shows different social lives of the people. The greatest lesson is that we are people of history; we are people of the cherished past and we are people who will take initiative from our past to be able to develop our present and our tomorrow.

“We did not just come here some 10, 15 years ago, we have been here dating back to the 10th century. The idea is to show ourselves and cherish our past. Equally too, it is an opportunity for us to know that the development of our museums and monuments could bring a lot of prosperity to this land.

“People go abroad a lot to see things that are not as good as this; to see things that are not as natural as this. This is an opportunity for us to show that cultural tourism is an important aspect of human life. There are so many countries today that are just surviving on cultural tourism. A visitation by our people within and outside the country will bring a lot of prosperity to us. The idea is to attract the attention of all tiers of government to the creation of this museum and its development.

Speaking on his proposal he said, “this is a good site for a university of history and archeology, which is so important. Africans have to rediscover themselves. It is usually said that we are the cradle of civilization, but we have not been able to show it in Nigeria as much as it is in Esie here.

“We will encourage the Federal Government to set up a university of history and archaeology here. Before that time we are initiating a yearly conference on culture and art which be an international one. A lot of facilities are needed to do this. We need a big conference centre, we need good road, we need infrastructural facilities that will take care of the hospitality side of this and this is why we are here.

“I will call on the Federal Government to do a real capital project on this site. That is why I am thinking of a university of history and archaeology as it is very important for our tomorrow and it is important to link up our present with the past and the best place we can do it is this place. We need specialized universities, universities that will take care of some specific needs of the people; we discover that in Nigerian universities today history and archaeology have been relegated to the background and it is not appropriate because discovering yourselves is so important to our development”.

He then charged investors to get involved saying,”private partnership is very important in modern economy but the government has to put down the seed money first. When the seed fund is there and operating at a level, the private people will come in.”

The Curator, National Museum and Monument, Mopelola Omowunmi earlier in an interview gave an historical background saying,”This is the first Museum in Nigeria. It was established in 1775. The Esie people came from old Oyo Empire according to history. They migrated because of royal dispute and they stopped in different spots before they finally got to this place.

“After they have settled here one of the leaders who was going on hunting expedition stumbled on these important images you have seen this morning. Immediately he turned back to inform the king. At that time the only medium to unravel history was through Ifa. When Ifa was consulted it said they were people who turned to stones.

But there are lots of schools of thought as regard this. But when the archaeologists went into research as regards the objects they discovered that they were not human beings that turned into stones, because they are three times shorter than normal human beings.

Also a critical look at the inner and the outer parts of the objects shows there are sharp differences. The outer part is smooth while the inner part is rough. When people come here we will tell them the oral and archaeological sources. It is left for you to pick whichever you want. But research is still ongoing to unravel how these objects came about”, she said.

At the Imole-Boja rock shelter, it was another wonder of nature as the gargantuan rock has inbuilt holes that looked like one room leading to another.

