Tourism stakeholders tell FG to explore tourism potential for job creation

By Jimoh Babatunde

Governments at all levels in the country have been urged to focus more on tourism in order to achieve accelerated development of the country as the oil wealth is fast dwindling.

The call was made by tourism stakeholders, Tuesday, in Lagos a seminar organised by the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET).

The Olota of Otta, Ogun State, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, took the lead in making the call when he

urged the government and Nigerians to explore tourism potential for job creation.

The theme of the seminar was: “Tourism and Jobs: Better future for all”.

Obalanlege said that Nigerians must stop depending on the government for job creation but get creative to groom most of the enormous tourism potential the country was endowed with.

He said that festivals in each community could be developed by members of such communities to generate revenue while ensuring that the festivals were developed over the years to attract local and international tourists.

He identified the egungun masquerade festival as one of the tourism potentials to latch upon, likewise the monuments across communities which could be converted to tourists sites.

” With the huge tourism potential we are blessed with in the country, we should not be complaining about lack of jobs, individuals must be creative and tap into these tourism potentials.

” Nigerians need not look up to the government for job creation, the government is only meant to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

” The second tallest storey building in Nigeria is in Otta, it should be better developed to attract international tourists; a lot more monumental buildings across communities can also be converted to tourists sites,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Gbenga Olowo, Managing Director, Sabre Network, West Africa, urged the government to take the tourism industry seriously by sufficient budgetary allocation for the sector.

Olowo who was represented by Mr Mayowa Badewa, Deputy Zonal Director, Western Zone, Sabre Travel Network, said that the tourism industry must be prioritised as huge employment opportunities could be derived from the sector.

He said other African countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, Gambia were doing well in tourism because they had been able to work on improved connectivity, good infrastructures, visa relaxation policy and more.

He, however, urged the Nigerian government to collaborate with the private sector, intensify efforts in fighting security and terrorism, create policy for ease of doing business, good and safe roads for tourism businesses to thrive in Nigeria.

” We are known to be the giant of Africa, and Nigeria is not recorded in the list of the top 10 visited countries in Africa because we are not doing things correctly.

” Government should try to allocate huge revenue for the tourism industry annually because the returns will be in multiples at the end of the day.

” There are only two hanging lakes in the world, the one at Colorado, United States of America and the Ado Awaye hanging lake in Oyo which is not well marketed for international recognition.

” The one in Colorado generates over a million visitors annually, we must let the world know what we have and encourage them to visit,” he said.

Also speaking, the President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Lagos, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, declared that the power of tourism sector in transforming a community, people and the country, is such that it can’t be neglected and doing so over the years has not augured well for Nigeria and the people.

He gave the example of how, he, through La Campagne has succeeded in transforming Ikegun community where his resort ia based to one of the richest and fast developing locality in Nigeria, describing how he has economically empowered the people and transformed their lives and the community.

He recommended such a model to the Nigeria government and Nigerians, urging everyone to local inward and sees where they have comparative advantage and latch on to it for the development of the people.

Vanguard