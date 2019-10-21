Total AutoFast offers 35 checks, vehicle maintenance in 1 hour

Total Nigeria Plc, in partnership with CFAO Nigeria Plc, has inaugurated a new quality and affordable service tagged “AutoFast”, that will offer 35 vehicles checks and routine maintenance within one hour.

Mr Thomas Pelletier, the Managing Director/Country Delegate CFAO Nigeria Plc, made the announcement in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

Pelletier said that the AutoFast service, which was inaugurated in Abuja, was committed to providing customers with quality spare parts and lubricants.

“For a standard Toyota Corolla, the service cost just N8,500 which includes not only a replacement of the oil and the filter but 35 checks on the vehicles to be sure the vehicle that leaves this place is considered to be safe.

Even when motorists come in without an appointment for vehicle maintenance, “in one hour, we are through with your service”.

“The last promise is proximity. Because of the large Total network, we will get the service closer to the customers,” he said.

Also, Mr Imrane Barry, the Managing Director, Total Nigeria Plc, noted that customers were becoming more sophisticated hence the need for the prompt service.

“This is to say to Nigerian customers that Total/CFAO cares about you.

“But care is not enough; let’s talk about trust. Trust is partnership, dealing with stakeholders in the industry and ensuring Nigerian customers are having the best available service in the country.

“That is what we are aiming for,” he said.

Barry also encouraged the pilot team at the service station to be the best in the process of offering customer service and exceed all targets.

In his remarks, the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Jerome Pasquier commended the partnership between Total and CFAO.

He congratulated the organisations and wished them a very good success.

“I am very impressed by the enthusiasm of the service station team,’’ he said.

Giving a background on AutoFast, Total Nigeria Plc’s Network Development Manager, Mr Marc Renauld, said this was the first AutoFast in Nigeria.

“It is a wonderful concept in Nigeria. Our customers in Nigeria need more and better services to maintain their vehicles because it is their asset.

“We do oil change; exchange the filters, batteries, tyres, air conditioner maintenance among others.

“We focus on three priorities, the quality of the maintenance, safety and transparency,” he said.

According to him, more AutoFast service stations will be inaugurated in Total’s retail network service stations across the country before the end of the year. (NAN)

Vanguard