Tor Tiv’s visit to Buhari, sign of good things to come — Tiv Youths

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide (TYWC) says the recent visit by the Benue Traditional Council led by Prof. James Ayatse (Tor Tiv V) to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, after election Tribunal victory was a sign of good things to come.

A statement signed by Mr Mike Msuaan, President of the Council, on Monday said the action of the Tor Tiv had gone a long way to smoothen the rough edges in the relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Benue, thus restoring peace in the state.

On Oct. 9, Benue Traditional Council had paid President Buhari a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

Msuaan observed that appointment of Sen. George Akume as the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs had further ensured peace in the state.

“The TYWC receives the news of the visit with elation and with a great sense of vindication and calls on the Tor Tiv to sustain the relationship which will no doubt attract further appointments and projects for the Benue people.

“We celebrate Sen. Akume for standing firm, preaching and working for peace in the wake of the crisis between the Tiv and the Fulani even at the detriment of his senatorial elections.

“The Tor Tiv had during the visit acknowledged the divinity of the mandate of President Buhari as well as the Tiv/Fulani brotherhood which according to him is as old as history.

“It is incumbent on the youth to abreast themselves of history and sustains the cherished relationship between the Tiv and other ethnic groups in the country,” he said.

The TYWC president also stated that the existing peace in the state had led to the tackling of security challenges, provision of infrastructure for Benue people and appointment of Benue sons into positions of authority.

Msuaan expressed the optimism that the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, and other issues brought before the president during the visit would receive due attention.

He called on the Benue people to support Tor Tiv’s quest for lasting peace and harmonious co-existence that would bring about development in the state.\

