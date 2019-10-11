Tobenna Anyaegbu floats new record label

By Benjamin Njoku

Business mogul,Tobenna Anyaegbu has floated a new record company, Hot Sounds Records to provide the platform for aspiring artistes to showcase their talents to the world.

The record label focuses on what is important; investing in the music and talented artistes that create it. “We believe in creating a collaborative and innovative environment where our artistes can thrive and reach their maximum potential in a stress-free atmosphere,” says Anyaegbu.

The label is a collaborative effort between a business-oriented brother; Tobenna Anyaegbu and a talented singer, Michael Anyaegbu popularly known as Anyas.

According to Co-Founder/CEO, Tobenna Anyaegbu, the label is set up as a multi-faceted channel not just to promote music but fashion, culture, and lifestyle.

“Hot Sounds Records comprises of the HSR music division that oversees the scouting, signing, management, and promotion of music talents and HSR auxiliary which will provide services such as talent booking, brand partnerships, merchandising, distribution and licensing,” Anyaegbu stated.

Speaking further, he stressed that the mission is to capitalize on the growing entertainment market across the world with a bias for African talents through the production and promotion of high-quality entertainment.

Vanguard