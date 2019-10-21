Tiv/Jukun Crisis: Taraba Delegation Briefs Tor Tiv On Peace Efforts

By Femi Bolaji

A 10 man delegation raised by Taraba state government to have an interface with stakeholders in Benue state on how to find lasting solution to the perennial Tiv/Jukun crisis, at the weekend briefed the Tor Tiv, Prof James Ayatse, on the peace efforts initiated by Governor Darius Ishaku.

The Taraba state delegation led by Teghtegh Adagba met with the Tor Tiv and other Benue stakeholders in Gboko.

Adagba in a statement personally signed by him and given to newsmen in Jalingo, lauded governor Ishaku for the peace template, which according to him was the path to lasting peace .

He further urged all those concerned to embrace the path of peace, which he said would put an end to the recurrent clash between the two tribes.

The statement in part said, “you may recall that on 1st day of April, 2019, communal crisis erupted between Jukun and the Tiv people in Kente, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“Many lives were lost and properties destroyed in the crisis. Series of Peace Meetings were held in Wukari, Makurdi and Abuja to resolve the crisis, with little or no success.

“Consequently, the Traba State Government set up a 30-member Jukun/Tiv peace committee to resolve the lingering Jukun/Tiv crisis on 25th and 26th September, 2019 in Jalingo.

“The Committee came up with a communiqué which amongst other resolutions, include; cessation of hostilities on both sides; Dismantling of illegal road blocks; Deployment of security personnel to affected areas for the return of the displaced persons and the committee developed a one week peace building template.

“In furtherance to this peace process, the Taraba State Governor, His Excellency Arch. Darius Dickson Ishaku set up a 10-member delegation headed by Chief Teghtegh Shaakaa Adagba to brief His Majesty, the Tor Tiv the 5th, Prof. James Ortese Ayatse and other major stakeholders in Benue State on the progress of the peace process.

“Accordingly, on the 16th day of October, 2019, the delegation visited His Majesty, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ortese Ayatse in Gboko and successfully briefed him on the peace process initiated by the Taraba State Government.”

Vanguard