Title race: Liverpool has nothing to lose ― Van Dijk

Liverpool and Dutch talisman, Virgil Van Dijk, has said Liverpool has nothing to lose in the 2019/2020 Premier League title race.

In an exclusive interview with SkySports, Van Dijk said: “I don’t think Liverpool has anything to lose. Man City are the champions, they’re defending their title and we want to get it. In my point of view, we just have to go for it.

“The pressure gets bigger, but that comes from the media. They love to put more pressure on us and that’s something we have to deal with. I don’t mind because I’m not thinking about what other people say, I just want to win every game that is ahead of me.

“We definitely need to enjoy it [being top of the Premier League] and be full of confidence, especially with the way we’ve got these points, having not had the best games but still getting the wins.

“There are so many games left, you can’t really think about it [winning the title] – it’s not realistic. We shouldn’t and we don’t, but it’s the better situation to be in.

“I don’t watch Man City’s games but I have family and friends who text me or say something, especially after the Wolves game [when City lost 2-0]. That’s just part of life but we’ve learnt from last year that we don’t have to look to the others until the end of the campaign. So far, we have been doing well but Man City are definitely not going away. “The hunger for Liverpool to win is even more than it was before [winning the Champions League]. Everyone wants to experience it again. It was such a fantastic evening with the whole build-up and everything that started with the game against Barcelona at home. “We all have dreams, we all have targets. With the Champions League last year, we all started the competition hoping to win it and it’s the same with the Premier League. Hopefully, it’ll happen this year but if not, we go again next year.” Liverpool has won all eight of their Premier League fixtures so far, but after a few close calls, there are still aspects to tweak as they aim for their first league title since 1990. “There’s definitely room for improvement – managing the games a bit better, sometimes teams are playing well against us and they want to beat us and they never give up. I’m thinking about Sheffield United when we played away, how tough it was there and big credit to them, they pushed us right to the end, created dangerous moments. “There were times in the game when we had big chances but at the moment, we try to grind out those games as well and I think it’s very important.” Vanguard News