Tight security at N’Assembly as Buhari presents 2020 budget proposal

Security has been beefed up in and around the National Assembly complex ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to present the 2020 budget proposal.

Buhari will present the proposal before a joint session of the Assembly at 2:00 p.m.on Tuesday.

Combined teams of security agencies have been deployed at the three entrances into the complex.

Away from the normal routine checks at the gate, heavy security officials, comprising men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security, and Civil

Defence Corps among others are stationed at the entry points leading to the National Assembly complex.

The entry points are the main gate overlooking the Federal Secretariat, the entrance through the SGF office on Aso Drive and the back gate connecting the Presidential Villa.

The entry into the complex has been limited to only persons whose names are on accreditation lists submitted by different units in the Assembly.

Journalists and staff of the National Assembly without tags were turned back at the first gate to the Assembly (NAN)

Vanguard