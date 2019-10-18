Thugs take over Edo APC Secretariat as party chairman suspends scribe

…only the party can suspend me Okah

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The crisis rocking Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress got messier yesterday as the state chairman of the party, Barr Anselm Ojezua issued a letter of suspension to the state secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah.

When Saturday Vanguard visited the party secretariat yesterday evening some persons suspected to the thugs turned back the reporter while several youths were seen milling around the area along Airport Road.

But Okah told Saturday Vanguard that he received such a letter but that it is of no effect because “The chairman does not have such powers it is only the party that can do that and it must get the approval of the National Secretariat. I am here watching them”

He said he was accused of being a member of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) which has been clamouring for a replacement for Governor Obaseki ahead of 2020 governorship election.

The state chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua said the suspension was part of an administrative process, not a punitive measure.

“He was just suspended to allow the committee set up to look at the complaints against him. We have not expelled him, no it is not like that. The suspension is not punitive it is just a normal administrative procedure,” he said.

It was gathered that the plot to suspend Okah has been on as Governor Godwin Obaseki sees him as an ally to the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Recalled that Governor Godwin Obaseki had vowed to flush out those considered as dissidents from the party.

Obaseki speaking at the inauguration of the board of Edo Development and Property Authority praised members of Edo APC that have remained faithful to the party in the state but vowed to flush out any dissident APC member in the state.

“I want to thank those APC members that have remained committed. You know we have not wasted government money. We are progressives because we want to make tomorrow better for our children. Many have derailed. We thank God they have derailed because their hearts were not pure.

“We will flush them out. We own the land. We determine who our leader will be. Nobody can come here and impose on us who we don’t want,” he said.

vanguard