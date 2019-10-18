Through appointments we ‘ll Continue to reinvigorate Govt – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said his administration will continue to reinvigorate the machinery of government through the appointment of qualified persons to positions of authority.

He gave the assurance on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony of eleven Permanent Secretaries and the inauguration of the Boards of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Rural Development Agency (RDA) and the Direct Labour Agency (DLA) in Asaba.

According to the governor, people in positions of authority should show leadership by taking tough but dispassionate decisions for the desired results to be achieved.

“The swearing-in and inauguration of Boards is a further testament of our administration’s commitment to the continued re-invigoration of the machinery of government through appointment and elevation of worthy and qualified personnel from the vast pool of skilled human capital available in the State.

“I consider the role of permanent secretary as one of the critical success factors of any administration and they should know that the position they now hold is very important in the effectiveness and discipline in the state civil service; it also means that much is expected of them and as such, they should be ready to take tough but dispassionate decisions and show leadership, because, leadership at any level of human organization requires innovation, creativity and astute resource management,” the governor said.

While congratulating the new appointees, he urged them to live up to the demands of their new positions as their appointment was based on skills, competences and wealth of experience required to drive the Stronger Delta agenda of his administration.

‘Our new appointees are enjoined to immediately hit the ground running as our people are eager to see the direct and indirect impact of government policies and programmes; you have to demonstrate such competence and versatility that the impact should be noticeable as I expect that those of you selected to serve will give your best to the entire State.

“In your various offices, we expect you to serve with integrity, devotion, loyalty and accountability; it is our expectations that you will provide fresh ideas and new impetus to support the state government in consolidating our achievement and building a sustainable foundation for our economy.

“I care deeply about our people and I am absolutely convinced that with a leadership team, which is focused on developing, guiding and supporting our policies and programmes, we can only continue to make sustainable progress that our people should really appreciate.”

Those who were sworn-in as Permanent Secretaries include Dr. Francis Onojeta, Mr. Paul Osahor, Mr. Joseph Uwalogho, Mrs. Ngozi Anastasia Nwanze, Mr. Cletus Obiagba Nzefili, Mrs. Charity Ehimen Babigha, and Mrs. Oghenekevwe Agas.

Others were Mrs. Felicia Aghwadoma, Mrs. Alero Ulioyo Tonwe, Mrs. Ngozi Bamah and Mr. Austine E. Chukwuma.

Hon. Sunny Ogwu was inaugurated as the Chairman SUBEB with Mrs. Philomena Ededey, Chief (Mrs.) Lina Osuya Eni, and Mr. Paul Kurugbe as members.

For the Board of the RDA, Chief Solomon Areyenka is Chairman and Vero Obuh, Dame Roseline Akoyere, Mr. Chukwueku Mathias, Elder Ben Nwadiashi, and Dio Susan are members.

Precious Ajaino was also, inaugurated as the Director General of the DLA with Engr. Blessing Enamuotor, Barr. Ndudi Osakwuni Izuegbu , and Engr. Austine Bebeteido as Directors.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Dr Onojota and Chief Areyenka thanked Governor Okowa for finding fit to serve Deltans, assuring that they will put in their best to achieve the stronger Delta programme of his administration.