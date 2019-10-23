Three killed in Akwa Ibom auto crash

Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Tragedy struck early Wednesday morning in Akwa Ibom when a truck crashed and killed three people includin two women.

Three other people were also seriously wounded in the accident.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred at about 8:00 a.m. along Urua Ekpa junction, Itu local government area of the state, when the driver of the truck with a registration number, Rivers: BNY 137 XA skidded off the road while trying to avoid a tricycle operator crossing the road.

Sources around the area said the truck driver who was heading towards Calabar lost control and rammed into nearby SG filling station and destroyed three tricycles there.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Sunday Oghenekaro, who confirmed the incident, blamed the crash on the recklessness of the tricycle rider and called for serious orientation for tricycle operators.

He said: “From the information, I have received from my field officer, two people including a man and a woman died and two were injured. The incident happened due to the recklessness of the Keke rider who was trying to cross the road. The truck was trying to avoid him before it finally crashed.”

Vanguard