Three defendants absent as hearing on UNILAG rape case begins

The absence of three of five students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who is standing trial before a Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old fellow student of the institution stalled their criminal trial on Tuesday.

Those standing trial are – Moboluwaji Omowole (19), Chuka Chukwu (19), Peace Nwankama (19), James Aguedu (20) and Josephine Osemeka (20).

However, the three defendants – Omowole, Chukwu, and Aguedo – were not present during proceedings due to the inability of the Kirikiri Medium Prison officials to bring them to court early.

