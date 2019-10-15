Breaking News
Translate

Three defendants absent as hearing on UNILAG rape case begins

On 7:19 pmIn Newsby

Jane Echewodo

The absence of three of five students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who is standing trial before a Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old fellow student of the institution stalled their criminal trial on Tuesday.

Those standing trial are – Moboluwaji Omowole (19), Chuka Chukwu (19), Peace Nwankama (19), James Aguedu (20) and Josephine Osemeka (20).

 

