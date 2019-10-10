Three arrested for ritual money making in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Not fewer than three persons have been arrested for ritual money making in Katsina State.

Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Anas A Gezawa said the trio were arrested after duping one Mr. Chinedu Onojo with the intent of doubling his money by rituals means.

Gezawa confirmed the development while parading the members of the syndicate who specialize in criminal conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence.

According to him, “On 10/10/2019 base on a tip off, the command succeeded in arresting a syndicate that specialises in criminal conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence.

“During the cause of preliminary investigation it revealed that the trio conspired and duped one Mr. Chinedu Onojo ‘M’ of Sabon layi quarters katsina quarters the sum of 94.000.00 with the intent of doubling his money by rituals means. The said complainer quickly comprehend their antecedents and promptly reported the issue to the police.

“SARS operatives of the command expeditiously swung into action and arrested the the following culprits: Ayemguda Dada ‘m’ 32 years, Ogunmoroti ojo ‘m’ 21 years and Ogidpe Akin ‘m’ 22 years, all of ojeobu wade of Ogun state,” Gezawa said.

The Police Public Relations Officer said it recovered from the gang exhibits such as 50 Pieces of counterfeits 100 US dollers note, 11 pieces of counterfeits 1 US dollers note and 3 set of different type of handsets.

Other exhibits include 1 drum covers with black materials with charms objects, calabash containing palm oi with salts added with some incriminating objects, 2 wooden gods and 3 white pigeon 1 alive and some other incriminating objects.

ASP Gezawa however said the case is under discreet investigations.