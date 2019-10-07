By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Igbo National Council, INC, today claimed that thousands of pregnant pro-Biafra women have delivered in Nigeria prison.

INC, in a statement to Vanguard in Owerri, by the National President, Chilos Godsent said it was part of their discovery after a survey INC, carried out.

According to Godsent, many of the women delivered and their children were taken to an unknown destination.

Also, he added that part of their survey revealed that about thirty thousand of pro Biafrans were illegally detained in Nigeria prison.

Some them he said have been subjected to mental, spiritual and emotional torture.

He said: “The recent survey conducted by the Igbo National Council (INC) reveals that over thirty thousand (30,000) pro-Biafran activists are languishing in different solitary conferment and prisons across Nigeria without trials.

“The saddest of it is that these Prisoners of Conscience (POC) did not commit any tangible offence that would warrant them go through the torture they are arbitrary subjected to by the sadistic Nigeria Government.

Also read:

“We wish to inform the Nigerian people and the world at large that many of the women among these pro-Biafran Prisoners of Conscience (POC) illegally held in different detention centres and prisons by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has given birth to children while in detention and their children taken away from them to unknown destination without their consent.

“Many of these illegally detained pro-Biafran activists are daily subjected to Mental, Psychological, Emotional and Spiritual torture by the Nigeria security agents on the order of the Federal Government.

“We strongly suspect that the female among these detained pro-Biafran activists are regularly subjected to sexual harassments and rapes by their captors, while many of the men folks of pro-Biafra can no longer be accounted for as a result of the dead while in detention.”

He continued: “We note with anger that many Boko Haram terrorists and Fulani Herdsmen arrested with arms for terrorist attacks on Nigerian people has long been released or swap.

“The above is a clear sign of injustice and an unholy conspiracy orchestrated against the pro-Biafra Igbo Race in Nigeria by the sadistic President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

“Consequent upon the above, the Igbo National Council (INC) therefore calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria and State Governments where these pro-Biafran Prisoners of Conscience (POC) are being held to grant them Judicial Pardon before the end of October 2019.”