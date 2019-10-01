This is time to bequeath leadership to youth – Nihi

Arogbonlo Israel

The Commissioner for Youth Political Participation in Africa, Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), Amb. Oladele Nihi has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians, particularly the youths on the occasion of the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

Nihi said at 59, Nigeria would no longer be referred to as a toddler just learning to crawl or work, charging the older generations to begin to gradually yield leadership space to the younger generation.

He charged Nigerian youths to be become fully involved in governance and nation-building, adding that for the country to attain the desired level of stability, the youths must be actively involved in governance.



He said: “As the country clocks 59, it is obvious that the time to bequeath leadership to the youths is now, and the set of political elites currently running the affairs of the nation should give the youths the chance to contribute their quota to nation-building.”

While encouraging the Nigerian leaders to emulate their counterparts across the world by giving youths the chance to help transform and stabilize the country, the youth leader said the time for “Nigerian youths to gain leadership freedom is now, and the hope of Nigeria succeeding rest on the shoulders of every youth in the country.”

Nihi urged President Buhari to strengthen and implement the NotTooYoungToRun Law, saying this would restore the trust every Nigerian youth once had in the process when the bill was signed into law in 2018.

“For us not to let the unborn generations down, I wish to encourage Nigerian youths to be bold enough and be actively involved in governance. Youths must stop acting as praise singers to politicians and rather get actively involved in the process themselves. As we all celebrate as a great and resilient people, we all pray for Nigeria to succeed, ” the youth ambassador concluded.

