They took their job away, yet they are not done, Obono-Obla laments

…I did my job with utmost dedication, dignity, integrity and commitment – Obono-Obla

The former Chairman of Special Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, who was declared wanted by the commission has accused some unnamed persons of taking away his job and still coming after him.

Obono-Obla also alleged that the said people who took his job smeared him in the media, framed him and lied against him with the intention of demonising him before Nigerians.

These allegations were made on Saturday in a post on his Facebook wall, which was in reaction to an earlier statement by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission declaring him wanted.

He wrote:

“What are these people after me? They took their job away, yet they are not done! They smeared me in the media, they framed me! They lied against me! They declared me wanted! What offence have I, committed? Even those who have stolen billions or contributed to the wrecking of the national economy are not treated with such indignities.

“Those who have corruptly enriched themselves! They just want to humiliate me! They want to break me! They want to demonize me before Nigerians! I am a true patriot of Nigeria! I did my job with utmost dedication, dignity, integrity and commitment! God and history shall always vindicate the just!

“Nelson Mandela was persecuted, prosecuted, dehumanized and imprisoned for 27 years but he became a world Icon!”

Vanguard Nigeria News